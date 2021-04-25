HighMark Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.7% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

