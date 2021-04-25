HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,331,000 after buying an additional 54,309 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

