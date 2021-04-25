Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $188.66 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $188.66 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002348 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,214,245 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

