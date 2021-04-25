Hiveterminal Token (HVN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and $1.04 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

