Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys 66,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of -305.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

