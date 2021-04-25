Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 3.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 194,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 106,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 121,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $125.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

