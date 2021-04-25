Holo Trading Down 24.9% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Holo has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $275.90 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Holo has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.18 or 0.08048644 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars.

