Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0291 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $400,563.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00269250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.42 or 0.01031777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00652713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,143.49 or 0.99797862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

