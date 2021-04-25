Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Boosted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 38,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

