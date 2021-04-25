Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

NYSE HON traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.50. 5,312,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

