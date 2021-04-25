Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

HON stock opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

