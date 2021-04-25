Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $80.70 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $110.41 or 0.00223262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $80.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00411212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00162646 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005761 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,013,044 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.