Howdoo (UDOO) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.51 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $13.51 million and $82,592.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00064742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00679572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.98 or 0.07681331 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.