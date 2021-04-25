HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.29 billion and the lowest is $14.90 billion. HP posted sales of $12.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.43 billion to $65.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $64.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. HP has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

