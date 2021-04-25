HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells C$24,250.00 in Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,075,924.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 60,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$53,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,500 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$1,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 2,500 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$2,325.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 75,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$125.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00.

HPQ traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$0.95. 1,505,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,743. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$250.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

