HTMLCOIN Market Cap Hits $16.21 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and $32,585.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,869.23 or 1.00084807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $580.74 or 0.01165505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.65 or 0.00529127 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.65 or 0.00376609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003968 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

