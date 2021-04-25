HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.86 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $15.86 million and approximately $29,721.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,514.68 or 1.00082347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00038809 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.95 or 0.01142256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.72 or 0.00504573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00382559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00136222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

