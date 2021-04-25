Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce sales of $196.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.40 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $206.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $874.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $857.67 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $916.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 195.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 468,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

