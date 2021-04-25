HUNT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,364.00 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. HUNT has a total market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $39,364.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00690529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.64 or 0.07739641 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

