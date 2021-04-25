Huobi BTC Price Down 8% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $206,490.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $52,476.21 or 1.00396758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00266852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $545.58 or 0.01043796 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00656236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00023514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,305.28 or 1.00069732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

