Hxro Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Hxro has a total market cap of $119.08 million and $1.33 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

