HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. HYCON has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $658,596.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00132044 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,580,491 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,580,489 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.