HYCON Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $619,394.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HYCON has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00130261 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,611,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,611,835 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

