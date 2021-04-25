Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $45,166.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00266025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.01038866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00657701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,161.49 or 1.00017705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

