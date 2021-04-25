Hyper Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,464.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $971,430.41 and approximately $44,464.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

