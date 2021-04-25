HyperBurn (HYPR) Market Cap Hits $5.24 Million

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One HyperBurn coin can now be bought for $9.96 or 0.00019946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperBurn has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. HyperBurn has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $168.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperBurn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00271485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.72 or 0.01044443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00651732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.08 or 0.99740448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperBurn

HyperBurn’s total supply is 660,482 coins and its circulating supply is 526,383 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperBurn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperBurn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperBurn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.