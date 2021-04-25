HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Cap of $69.35 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. HyperCash has a market cap of $69.35 million and approximately $23.39 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,196.58 or 0.99861775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.27 or 0.01125478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.50 or 0.00507955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.83 or 0.00378493 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00137633 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

