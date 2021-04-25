HyperCash Hits Market Cap of $67.20 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $67.20 million and $13.64 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.00 or 1.00188721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.46 or 0.01145394 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00528954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.31 or 0.00379431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00130460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004028 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.