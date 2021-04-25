HyperExchange (HX) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $24,681.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00060206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00272178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $510.77 or 0.01032834 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00023265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,385.30 or 0.99863445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.99 or 0.00632909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

