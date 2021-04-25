HyperQuant 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,244.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 70.3% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $45,033.68 and approximately $1,244.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

