Hyve Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $845,710.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

