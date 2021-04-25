I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.18 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $1,280.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.68 or 0.00507712 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00028203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.15 or 0.02982100 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,829,476 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.