IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $505.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

