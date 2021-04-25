IBM Retirement Fund Has $11.96 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 36,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $400.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99. The firm has a market cap of $378.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

