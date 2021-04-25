IBM Retirement Fund Has $24.08 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $180.82 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

