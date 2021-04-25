IBM Retirement Fund Has $3.58 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.