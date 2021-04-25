IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.70 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

