IBM Retirement Fund Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST opened at $373.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

