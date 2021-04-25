IBM Retirement Fund Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $131.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

