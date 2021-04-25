IBM Retirement Fund Has $5.68 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.