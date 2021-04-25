IBM Retirement Fund Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 42,084 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 49.1% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 21.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.