IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.