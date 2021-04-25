IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

