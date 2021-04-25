IBM Retirement Fund Sells 10,268 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.