IBM Retirement Fund Sells 127 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,395.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,368.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,119.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

