IBM Retirement Fund Sells 13,128 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

