IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,694 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after purchasing an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

