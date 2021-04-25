IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,807 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

