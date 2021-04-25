IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,842 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

