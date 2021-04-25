IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,926 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 40.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

